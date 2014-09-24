Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 24
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 2-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
West Bromwich Albion - Hull City 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Burton Albion (IV) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Chelsea - Bolton Wanderers (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 7-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Nottingham Forest (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, September 23
Fulham (II) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Arsenal - Southampton 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Cardiff City (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Leyton Orient (III) - Sheffield United (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Liverpool - Middlesbrough (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 14-13)
Liverpool win 14-13 on penalties.
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Bradford City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Norwich City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunderland - Stoke City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Swansea City - Everton 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)