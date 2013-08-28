Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round first leg matches on Wednesday 2nd Round Wednesday, August 28 Accrington Stanley (IV) - Cardiff City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Aston Villa - Rotherham United (III) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Everton - Stevenage Football Club (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Morecambe (IV) - Newcastle United 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Nottingham Forest (II) - Millwall (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Stoke City - Walsall (III) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Watford (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, August 27 West Bromwich Albion - Newport County (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) Barnsley (II) - Southampton 1-5 (halftime: 0-1) Bristol City (III) - Crystal Palace 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley (II) - Preston North End (III) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Burton Albion (IV) - Fulham 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Fulham win 5-4 on penalties. Carlisle United (III) - Leicester City (II) 2-5 (halftime: 1-1) Derby County (II) - Brentford (III) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0) Doncaster Rovers (II) - Leeds United (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Huddersfield Town (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Leyton Orient (III) - Hull City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Liverpool - Notts County (III) 4-2 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Norwich City - Bury (IV) 6-3 (halftime: 2-0) Peterborough United (III) - Reading (II) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Swindon Town (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sunderland - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 4-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tranmere Rovers (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2) Tranmere Rovers win 4-2 on penalties. West Ham United - Cheltenham Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Yeovil Town (II) - Birmingham City (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 2-3) Birmingham City win 3-2 on penalties.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.