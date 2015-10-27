Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Tuesday
4th Round
Tuesday, October 27
Everton - Norwich City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Everton win 4-3 on penalties.
Hull City (II) - Leicester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-4)
Hull City win 5-4 on penalties.
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Arsenal 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Stoke City - Chelsea 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4)
Stoke City win 5-4 on penalties.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Wednesday, October 28
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1945)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1945)
Southampton v Aston Villa (1945)
Manchester United v Middlesbrough (II) (2000)