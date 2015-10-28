Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday
4th Round
Wednesday, October 28
Manchester United - Middlesbrough (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-3)
Middlesbrough win 3-1 on penalties.
Liverpool - AFC Bournemouth 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Manchester City - Crystal Palace 5-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Southampton - Aston Villa 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, October 27
Everton - Norwich City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Everton win 4-3 on penalties.
Hull City (II) - Leicester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-4)
Hull City win 5-4 on penalties.
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Arsenal 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Stoke City - Chelsea 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4)
Stoke City win 5-4 on penalties.