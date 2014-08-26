Soccer-Man City's best chance is to attack Monaco, says Guardiola
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday 2nd Round Tuesday, August 26 Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Manchester United 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Oxford United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 7-6) West Bromwich Albion win 7-6 on penalties. AFC Bournemouth (II) - Northampton Town (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Brentford (II) - Fulham (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Crewe Alexandra (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Derby County (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Gillingham (III) - Newcastle United 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Huddersfield Town (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Leicester City - Shrewsbury Town (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Middlesbrough (II) - Preston North End (III) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Millwall (II) - Southampton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City (II) - Crawley Town (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Port Vale (III) - Cardiff City (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Scunthorpe United (III) - Reading (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Swansea City - Rotherham United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swindon Town (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-4 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Walsall (III) - Crystal Palace 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) Watford (II) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) West Ham United - Sheffield United (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Sheffield United win 5-4 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): 2nd Round Wednesday, August 27 Aston Villa v Leyton Orient (III) (1845) Birmingham City (II) v Sunderland (1845) Stoke City v Portsmouth (IV) (1845) Bradford City (III) v Leeds United (II) (1845) Burton Albion (IV) v Queens Park Rangers (1845)
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)