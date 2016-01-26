Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, January 26, second leg Liverpool - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-1, penalty shootout: 6-5) First leg: Stoke City - Liverpool 0-1. Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, January 27, second leg Manchester City v Everton (1945)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.