Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, January 27, second leg Manchester City - Everton 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Everton - Manchester City 2-1. Manchester City win 4-3 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 26, second leg Liverpool - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-1, penalty shootout: 6-5) First leg: Stoke City - Liverpool 0-1. Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate.