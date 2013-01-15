Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 15
Blackpool (II) - Fulham 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
West Bromwich Albion - Queens Park Rangers 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
AFC Bournemouth (III) - Wigan Athletic 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Leeds United (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Brentford (III) - Southend United (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Leyton Orient (III) - Hull City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Stoke City - Crystal Palace (II) 4-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sunderland - Bolton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 16
Arsenal v Swansea City (1930)
Manchester United v West Ham United (2005)