Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 23
Cambridge United (IV) - Manchester United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Saturday, January 24
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Swansea City (1245)
Chelsea v Bradford City (III) (1500)
Derby County (II) v Chesterfield (III) (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1500)
Birmingham City (II) v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Manchester City v Middlesbrough (II) (1500)
Cardiff City (II) v Reading (II) (1500)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500)
Sunderland v Fulham (II) (1500)
Preston North End (III) v Sheffield United (III) (1500)
Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1730)
Sunday, January 25
Bristol City (III) v West Ham United (1400)
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal (1600)
Monday, January 26
Rochdale (III) v Stoke City (2000)