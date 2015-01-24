Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday 4th Round Saturday, January 24 Liverpool - Bolton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Birmingham City (II) - West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Cardiff City (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Chelsea - Bradford City (III) 2-4 (halftime: 2-1) Derby County (II) - Chesterfield (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Manchester City - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Preston North End (III) - Sheffield United (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Southampton - Crystal Palace 2-3 (halftime: 2-3) Sunderland - Fulham (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Swansea City 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Friday, January 23 Cambridge United (IV) - Manchester United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round Sunday, January 25 Bristol City (III) v West Ham United (1400) Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal (1600) Monday, January 26 Rochdale (III) v Stoke City (2000)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".