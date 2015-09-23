Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 23
Liverpool - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2)
Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties.
Manchester United - Ipswich Town (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Crystal Palace - Charlton Athletic (II) 4-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Southampton 0-6 (halftime: 0-3)
Newcastle United - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Norwich City - West Bromwich Albion 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Walsall (III) - Chelsea 1-4 (halftime: 1-2)
Tuesday, September 22
Reading (II) - Everton 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Aston Villa - Birmingham City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Fulham (II) - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Hull City (II) - Swansea City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Leicester City - West Ham United 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Middlesbrough (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Preston North End (II) - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-3)
AFC Bournemouth win 3-2 on penalties.
Sunderland - Manchester City 1-4 (halftime: 0-4)