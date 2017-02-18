Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday
5th Round
Saturday, February 18
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Manchester City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Middlesbrough - Oxford United (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0)
Millwall (III) - Leicester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Sunday, February 19
Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United (1615)
Monday, February 20
Sutton United (V) v Arsenal (1955)