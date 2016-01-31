Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 31
Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Chelsea 1-5 (halftime: 1-3)
Carlisle United (IV) - Everton 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Saturday, January 30
Liverpool - West Ham United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Arsenal - Burnley (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Aston Villa - Manchester City 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Leeds United (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Bury (III) - Hull City (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Crystal Palace - Stoke City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Watford 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Oxford United (IV) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Portsmouth (IV) - AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Reading (II) - Walsall (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Shrewsbury Town (III) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1)
West Bromwich Albion - Peterborough United (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Colchester United (III) - Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Friday, January 29
Derby County (II) - Manchester United 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)