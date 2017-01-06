Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday 3rd Round Friday, January 6 West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Saturday, January 7 Manchester United v Reading (II) (1230) Bolton Wanderers (III) v Crystal Palace (1500) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Ipswich Town (II) v Lincoln City (V) (1500) Queens Park Rangers (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500) Birmingham City (II) v Newcastle United (II) (1500) Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500) Norwich City (II) v Southampton (1500) Sunderland v Burnley (1500) Watford v Burton Albion (II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (II) (1500) Bristol City (II) v Fleetwood Town (III) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1500) Brentford (II) v Eastleigh (V) (1500) Rotherham United (II) v Oxford United (III) (1500) Huddersfield Town (II) v Port Vale (III) (1500) Millwall (III) v Bournemouth (1500) Wigan Athletic (II) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500) Accrington Stanley (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500) Barrow (V) v Rochdale (III) (1500) Blackpool (IV) v Barnsley (II) (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sutton United (V) v AFC Wimbledon (III) (1500) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Stourbridge (1500) Preston North End (II) v Arsenal (1730) Sunday, January 8 Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130) Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330) Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500) Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600) Monday, January 9 Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.