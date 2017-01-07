Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday 3rd Round Saturday, January 7 Preston North End (II) - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Friday, January 6 West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Sunday, January 8 Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130) Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330) Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500) Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600) Monday, January 9 Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.