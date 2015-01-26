Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Monday
4th Round
Monday, January 26
Rochdale (III) - Stoke City 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Sunday, January 25
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Arsenal 2-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Aston Villa - AFC Bournemouth (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Bristol City (III) - West Ham United 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, January 24, first leg
Liverpool - Bolton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Birmingham City (II) - West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Cardiff City (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Chelsea - Bradford City (III) 2-4 (halftime: 2-1)
Derby County (II) - Chesterfield (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Manchester City - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Preston North End (III) - Sheffield United (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Southampton - Crystal Palace 2-3 (halftime: 2-3)
Sunderland - Fulham (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Swansea City 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Friday, January 23, first leg
Cambridge United (IV) - Manchester United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)