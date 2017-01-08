Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 3rd Round Sunday, January 8 Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Chelsea - Peterborough United (III) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Liverpool - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Cardiff City (II) - Fulham (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Saturday, January 7 Preston North End (II) - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Friday, January 6 West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Monday, January 9 Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.