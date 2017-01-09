Jan 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday
3rd Round
Monday, January 9
Cambridge United (IV) - Leeds United (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Sunday, January 8
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Chelsea - Peterborough United (III) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Liverpool - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Cardiff City (II) - Fulham (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Saturday, January 7
Preston North End (II) - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Friday, January 6
West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)