Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, January 11, first leg Southampton - Liverpool 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, January 10, first leg Manchester United - Hull City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.