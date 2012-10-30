Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round first leg matches on Tuesday
4th Round
Tuesday, October 30
Leeds United (II) - Southampton 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Reading - Arsenal 5-7 (halftime: 4-1, 90 mins: 4-4) AET
Sunderland - Middlesbrough (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Swindon Town (III) - Aston Villa 2-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Wigan Athletic - Bradford City (IV) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Bradford City win 4-2 on penalties.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 31
Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Liverpool v Swansea City (2000)