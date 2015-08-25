Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday 2nd Round Tuesday, August 25 West Bromwich Albion - Port Vale (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-3) West Bromwich Albion win 5-3 on penalties. Aston Villa - Notts County (IV) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Birmingham City (II) - Gillingham (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Burton Albion (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Bury (III) - Leicester City 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) Crystal Palace - Shrewsbury Town (III) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Doncaster Rovers (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Fulham (II) - Sheffield United (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Hartlepool United (IV) - AFC Bournemouth 0-4 (halftime: 0-3) Hull City (II) - Rochdale (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Luton Town (IV) - Stoke City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 7-8) Stoke City win 8-7 on penalties. Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Cardiff City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Newcastle United - Northampton Town (IV) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) Peterborough United (III) - Charlton Athletic (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Portsmouth (IV) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Preston North End (II) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Rotherham United (II) - Norwich City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Oxford United (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sunderland - Exeter City (IV) 6-3 (halftime: 3-3) Swansea City - York City (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Walsall (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Barnet (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 2nd Round Wednesday, August 26 Barnsley (III) v Everton (1845)