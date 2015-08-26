Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday
2nd Round
Wednesday, August 26
Barnsley (III) - Everton 3-5 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Tuesday, August 25
West Bromwich Albion - Port Vale (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-3)
West Bromwich Albion win 5-3 on penalties.
Aston Villa - Notts County (IV) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Birmingham City (II) - Gillingham (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Burton Albion (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Bury (III) - Leicester City 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Crystal Palace - Shrewsbury Town (III) 4-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Doncaster Rovers (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Fulham (II) - Sheffield United (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Hartlepool United (IV) - AFC Bournemouth 0-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Hull City (II) - Rochdale (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Luton Town (IV) - Stoke City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 7-8)
Stoke City win 8-7 on penalties.
Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Cardiff City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Newcastle United - Northampton Town (IV) 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Peterborough United (III) - Charlton Athletic (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Portsmouth (IV) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Preston North End (II) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Rotherham United (II) - Norwich City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Oxford United (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunderland - Exeter City (IV) 6-3 (halftime: 3-3)
Swansea City - York City (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Walsall (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Barnet (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)