Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 27
Oldham Athletic (III) - Liverpool 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Leeds United (II) - Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Brentford (III) - Chelsea 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Saturday, January 26
Manchester United - Fulham 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Everton 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Arsenal 2-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Derby County (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Leicester City (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Hull City (II) - Barnsley (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Macclesfield Town (V) - Wigan Athletic 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Middlesbrough (II) - Aldershot Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Norwich City - Luton Town (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Queens Park Rangers - Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Reading - Sheffield United (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Stoke City - Manchester City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Friday, January 25
Millwall (II) - Aston Villa 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)