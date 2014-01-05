Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday
3rd Round
Sunday, January 5
Manchester United - Swansea City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Liverpool - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Port Vale (III) - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0)
Derby County (II) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunderland - Carlisle United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Nottingham Forest (II) - West Ham United 5-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Saturday, January 4
Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Aston Villa - Sheffield United (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Barnsley (II) - Coventry City (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Blackpool (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Reading (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bristol City (III) - Watford (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Doncaster Rovers (II) - Stevenage Football Club (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Everton - Queens Park Rangers (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Grimsby Town (V) - Huddersfield Town (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Ipswich Town (II) - Preston North End (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Kidderminster Harriers (V) - Peterborough United (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Macclesfield Town (V) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Middlesbrough (II) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Newcastle United - Cardiff City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Norwich City - Fulham 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Rochdale (IV) - Leeds United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Southampton - Burnley (II) 4-3 (halftime: 2-0)
Southend United (IV) - Millwall (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Stoke City - Leicester City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Crystal Palace 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Wigan Athletic (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 3-3 (halftime: 2-2)
Yeovil Town (II) - Leyton Orient (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Manchester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)