Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round first leg matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 25 Bradford City (IV) - Burton Albion (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Crawley Town (III) - Swansea City 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Leeds United (II) - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Manchester City - Aston Villa 2-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Sunderland 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Preston North End (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Southampton - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swindon Town (III) - Burnley (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) West Ham United - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 1-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 26 Arsenal v Coventry City (III) (1845) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1845) Queens Park Rangers v Reading (1845) Norwich City v Doncaster Rovers (III) (1845) Carlisle United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1900)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur