Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday 3rd Round, replay Tuesday, January 17 Lincoln City (V) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Crystal Palace - Bolton Wanderers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) AFC Wimbledon (III) - Sutton United (V) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Barnsley (II) - Blackpool (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Burnley - Sunderland 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Fleetwood Town (III) - Bristol City (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 18 Newcastle United (II) v Birmingham City (II) (1945) Southampton v Norwich City (II) (1945) Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Liverpool (1945)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.