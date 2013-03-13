UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the English FA Cup 6th Round replay match on Wednesday 6th Round, replay Wednesday, March 13 Blackburn Rovers (II) - Millwall (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.