Nov 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday 5th Round Wednesday, November 30 Manchester United - West Ham United 4-1 (halftime: 1-1) Arsenal - Southampton 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Tuesday, November 29 Hull City - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-1) Hull City win 3-1 on penalties. Liverpool - Leeds United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.