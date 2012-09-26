Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round first leg matches on Wednesday 3rd Round Wednesday, September 26 West Bromwich Albion - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Arsenal - Coventry City (III) 6-1 (halftime: 1-0) Carlisle United (III) - Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Manchester United - Newcastle United 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Norwich City - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Queens Park Rangers - Reading 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Tuesday, September 25 Bradford City (IV) - Burton Albion (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Crawley Town (III) - Swansea City 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Leeds United (II) - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Manchester City - Aston Villa 2-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Sunderland 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Preston North End (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Southampton - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swindon Town (III) - Burnley (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) West Ham United - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 1-3)