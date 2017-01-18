Soccer-Rahman out for the rest of season
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Wednesday 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 18 Newcastle United (II) - Birmingham City (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) Plymouth Argyle (IV) - Liverpool 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Southampton - Norwich City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, January 17 Lincoln City (V) - Ipswich Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Crystal Palace - Bolton Wanderers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) AFC Wimbledon (III) - Sutton United (V) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Barnsley (II) - Blackpool (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Burnley - Sunderland 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Fleetwood Town (III) - Bristol City (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.