Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Friday 2nd Round Friday, January 2 Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Chesterfield (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Cardiff City (II) - Colchester United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Saturday, January 3 Charlton Athletic (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500) Rochdale (III) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead (V) (1500) Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City (II) (1500) Rotherham United (II) v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500) Huddersfield Town (II) v Reading (II) (1500) Tranmere Rovers (IV) v Swansea City (1500) Bolton Wanderers (II) v Wigan Athletic (II) (1500) Millwall (II) v Bradford City (III) (1500) Derby County (II) v Southport (V) (1500) Brentford (II) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500) Fulham (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500) Leicester City v Newcastle United (1500) Cambridge United (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500) Barnsley (III) v Middlesbrough (II) (1500) Preston North End (III) v Norwich City (II) (1500) Doncaster Rovers (III) v Bristol City (III) (1500) Sunday, January 4 Dover Athletic (V) v Crystal Palace (1300) Sunderland v Leeds United (II) (1300) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United (III) (1300) Southampton v Ipswich Town (II) (1500) Stoke City v Wrexham (V) (1500) Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500) Aston Villa v Blackpool (II) (1500) Yeovil Town (III) v Manchester United (1530) Chelsea v Watford (II) (1600) Arsenal v Hull City (1730) Monday, January 5 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) AFC Wimbledon (IV) v Liverpool (1955)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".