Soccer-Guardiola praises Hull's Silva as City try to seal top-four berth
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, January 5, first leg Stoke City - Liverpool 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, January 6, first leg Everton v Manchester City (2000)
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.