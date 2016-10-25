INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Tuesday 4th Round Tuesday, October 25 Arsenal - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (II) - Hull City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Leeds United (II) - Norwich City (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Leeds United win 3-2 on penalties. Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Newcastle United (II) - Preston North End (II) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round Wednesday, October 26 West Ham United v Chelsea (1845) Southampton v Sunderland (1845) Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
LONDON, Jan 28 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.