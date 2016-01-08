Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday
3rd Round
Friday, January 8
Exeter City (IV) - Liverpool 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Saturday, January 9
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Aston Villa (1245)
Arsenal v Sunderland (1500)
Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) (1500)
Ipswich Town (II) v Portsmouth (IV) (1500)
Leeds United (II) v Rotherham United (II) (1500)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Queens Park Rangers (II) (1500)
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500)
Birmingham City (II) v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester City (1500)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Fulham (II) (1500)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500)
Watford v Newcastle United (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City (II) (1500)
Middlesbrough (II) v Burnley (II) (1500)
Brentford (II) v Walsall (III) (1500)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Reading (II) (1500)
Newport County (IV) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)
Bury (III) v Bradford City (III) (1500)
Colchester United (III) v Charlton Athletic (II) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers (III) v Stoke City (1500)
Hartlepool United (IV) v Derby County (II) (1500)
Hull City (II) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500)
Northampton Town (IV) v Milton Keynes Dons (II) (1500)
Peterborough United (III) v Preston North End (II) (1500)
Eastleigh (V) v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1500)
Manchester United v Sheffield United (III) (1730)
Sunday, January 10
Oxford United (IV) v Swansea City (1200)
Chelsea v Scunthorpe United (III) (1400)
Carlisle United (IV) v Yeovil Town (IV) (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600)
Cardiff City (II) v Shrewsbury Town (III) (1800)