Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday 3rd Round Friday, January 8 Exeter City (IV) - Liverpool 2-2 (halftime: 2-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Saturday, January 9 Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Aston Villa (1245) Arsenal v Sunderland (1500) Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) (1500) Ipswich Town (II) v Portsmouth (IV) (1500) Leeds United (II) v Rotherham United (II) (1500) Nottingham Forest (II) v Queens Park Rangers (II) (1500) West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500) Birmingham City (II) v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Norwich City v Manchester City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Fulham (II) (1500) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1500) Watford v Newcastle United (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City (II) (1500) Middlesbrough (II) v Burnley (II) (1500) Brentford (II) v Walsall (III) (1500) Huddersfield Town (II) v Reading (II) (1500) Newport County (IV) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500) Bury (III) v Bradford City (III) (1500) Colchester United (III) v Charlton Athletic (II) (1500) Doncaster Rovers (III) v Stoke City (1500) Hartlepool United (IV) v Derby County (II) (1500) Hull City (II) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500) Northampton Town (IV) v Milton Keynes Dons (II) (1500) Peterborough United (III) v Preston North End (II) (1500) Eastleigh (V) v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1500) Manchester United v Sheffield United (III) (1730) Sunday, January 10 Oxford United (IV) v Swansea City (1200) Chelsea v Scunthorpe United (III) (1400) Carlisle United (IV) v Yeovil Town (IV) (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600) Cardiff City (II) v Shrewsbury Town (III) (1800)