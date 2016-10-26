Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday
4th Round
Wednesday, October 26
Manchester United - Manchester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Southampton - Sunderland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
West Ham United - Chelsea 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, October 25
Arsenal - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bristol City (II) - Hull City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Leeds United (II) - Norwich City (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2)
Leeds United win 3-2 on penalties.
Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Newcastle United (II) - Preston North End (II) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)