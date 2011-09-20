Soccer-Rangers say manager Warburton has resigned
Feb 10 Mark Warburton has resigned as manager of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.
(Adds tabulation)
Sept 20 English League Cup third round results on Tuesday Aldershot Town (IV) 2 Rochdale (III) 1 Arsenal 3 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 1 Aston Villa 0 Bolton Wanderers 2 Burnley (II) 2 Milton Keynes Dons FC 1 Leeds United 0 Manchester United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 Millwall 0 Still being played (GMT): Tuesday Nottingham Forest (II) v Newcastle United (1845) Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Blackburn Rovers v Leyton Orient (III) (1900) Crystal Palace (II) v Middlesbrough (II) (1900) Next fixtures (GMT): Wednesday Chelsea v Fulham (1845) Manchester City v Birmingham City (II) (1845) Cardiff City (II) v Leicester City (II) (1845) Southampton (II) v Preston North End (III) (1845) Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Liverpool (1845) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1900) (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 10 Mark Warburton has resigned as manager of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.
Feb 10 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and expects a testing encounter when his team visit the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sunderland, bottom of the Premier League, hope to take advantage of opponents whose minds appear to be elsewhere when they take on League Cup finalists Southampton on Saturday.