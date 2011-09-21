Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
(Adds results)
Sept 21 English League Cup third round results on Wednesday (Roman numerals denote division outside Premier League) Chelsea 0 Fulham 0
(Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties) Cardiff City (II) 2 Leicester City (II) 2
(Cardiff win 7-6 on penalties) Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 AET Manchester City 2 Birmingham City (II) 0 Southampton (II) 2 Preston North End (III) 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 Liverpool 2
Played on Tuesday Aldershot Town (IV) 2 Rochdale (III) 1 Arsenal 3 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 1 Aston Villa 0 Bolton Wanderers 2 Burnley (II) 2 Milton Keynes Dons (III) 1 Leeds United (II) 0 Manchester United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 Millwall (II) 0 Blackburn Rovers 3 Leyton Orient (III) 2 Crystal Palace (II) 2 Middlesbrough (II) 1 Nottingham Forest (II) 3 Newcastle United 4
(after extra-time: score 2-2 after 90 minutes) Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
(after extra-time: Stoke won 7-6 on penalties)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.