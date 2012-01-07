Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Jan 7 English FA Cup third round results on Saturday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division, ML denotes minor league)
Bristol Rovers (IV) 1 Aston Villa 3 Birmingham City (II) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 0 Millwall (II) 0 Barnsley (II) 2 Swansea City 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 Wrexham (ML) 1 Coventry City (II) 1 Southampton (II) 2 Crawley Town (IV) 1 Bristol City (II) 0 Derby County (II) 1 Crystal Palace (II) 0 Doncaster Rovers (II) 0 Notts County (III) 2 Everton 2 Tamworth (ML) 0 Fleetwood Town (ML) 1 Blackpool (II) 5 Fulham 4 Charlton Athletic (III) 0 Gillingham (IV) 1 Stoke City 3 Hull City (II) 3 Ipswich Town (II) 1 Macclesfield Town (IV) 2 Bolton Wanderers 2 Middlesbrough (II) 1 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 0 Milton Keynes Dons (III) 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Norwich City 4 Burnley (II) 1 Nottingham Forest (II) 0 Leicester City (II) 0 Reading (II) 0 Stevenage (III) 1 Sheffield United (III) 3 Salisbury City (ML) 1 Swindon Town (IV) 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Cheltenham Town (IV) 0 Watford (II) 4 Bradford City (IV) 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 Cardiff City (II) 2
Played on Friday Liverpool 5 Oldham Athletic (III) 1
Playing on Sunday Manchester City v Manchester United (1300) Chelsea v Portsmouth (II) (1500) Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II) (1500) Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland (1530)
Playing on Monday Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.