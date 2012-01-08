Jan 8 English FA Cup third round results on
Sunday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division,
ML denotes minor league)
Peterborough United (II) 0 Sunderland 2
Chelsea 4 Portsmouth (II) 0
Sheffield Wednesday (III) 1 West Ham United (II) 0
Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3
Played on Saturday
Bristol Rovers (IV) 1 Aston Villa 3
Birmingham City (II) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 0 Millwall (II) 0
Barnsley (II) 2 Swansea City 4
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 Wrexham (ML) 1
Coventry City (II) 1 Southampton (II) 2
Crawley Town (IV) 1 Bristol City (II) 0
Derby County (II) 1 Crystal Palace (II) 0
Doncaster Rovers (II) 0 Notts County (III) 2
Everton 2 Tamworth (ML) 0
Fleetwood Town (ML) 1 Blackpool (II) 5
Fulham 4 Charlton Athletic (III) 0
Gillingham (IV) 1 Stoke City 3
Hull City (II) 3 Ipswich Town (II) 1
Macclesfield Town (IV) 2 Bolton Wanderers 2
Middlesbrough (II) 1 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 0
Milton Keynes Dons (III) 1 Queens Park Rangers 1
Newcastle United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1
Norwich City 4 Burnley (II) 1
Nottingham Forest (II) 0 Leicester City (II) 0
Reading (II) 0 Stevenage (III) 1
Sheffield United (III) 3 Salisbury City (ML) 1
Swindon Town (IV) 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Cheltenham Town (IV) 0
Watford (II) 4 Bradford City (IV) 2
West Bromwich Albion 4 Cardiff City (II) 2
Played on Friday
Liverpool 5 Oldham Athletic (III) 1
Playing on Monday
Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)