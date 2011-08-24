(Updates)
Aug 24 English League Cup results on Wednesday
(Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division).
First round
Bristol City (II) 0 Swindon Town (IV) 1
West Ham United (II) 1 Aldershot Town (IV) 2
Second round
Everton 3 Sheffield United (III) 1
Bolton Wanderers 2 Macclesfield Town (IV) 1
Blackburn Rovers 3 Sheffield Wednesday (III) 1
Exeter City (III) 1 Liverpool 3
Peterborough United (II) 0 Middlesbrough (II) 2
Played on Tuesday
First round
Charlton Athletic (III) 2 Reading (II) 1
Crystal Palace (II) 2 Crawley Town (IV) 0
Second round
AFC Bournemouth (III) 1 West Bromwich Albion 4
Aston Villa 2 Hereford United (IV) 0
Bury (III) 2 Leicester City (II) 4
Doncaster Rovers (II) 1 Leeds United (II) 2
Millwall (II) 2 Morecambe (IV) 0
Northampton Town (IV) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4
Norwich City 0 Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 4
Queens Park Rangers 0 Rochdale (III) 2
Shrewsbury Town (IV) 3 Swansea City 1
Wycombe Wanderers (III) 1 Nottingham Forest (II) 4
Burnley (II) 3 Barnet (IV) 2 AET
Cardiff City (II) 5 Huddersfield Town (III) 3 AET
Brighton (II) 1 Sunderland 0 AET
Bristol Rovers (IV) 1 Watford (II) 1 AET
Bristol Rovers win 4-2 on penalties.
Playing on Thursday (GMT)
Scunthorpe United (III) v Newcastle United (1845)
