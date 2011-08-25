Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
(Updates)
Aug 25 English League Cup result on Thursday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division).
Second round Scunthorpe United (III) 1 Newcastle United 2 AET
- -
Played on Wednesday
First round Bristol City (II) 0 Swindon Town (IV) 1 West Ham United (II) 1 Aldershot Town (IV) 2
Second round Everton 3 Sheffield United (III) 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 Macclesfield Town (IV) 1 Blackburn Rovers 3 Sheffield Wednesday (III) 1 Exeter City (III) 1 Liverpool 3 Peterborough United (II) 0 Middlesbrough (II) 2
- -
Played on Tuesday
First round Charlton Athletic (III) 2 Reading (II) 1 Crystal Palace (II) 2 Crawley Town (IV) 0
Second round AFC Bournemouth (III) 1 West Bromwich Albion 4 Aston Villa 2 Hereford United (IV) 0 Bury (III) 2 Leicester City (II) 4 Doncaster Rovers (II) 1 Leeds United (II) 2 Millwall (II) 2 Morecambe (IV) 0 Northampton Town (IV) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 Norwich City 0 Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 4 Queens Park Rangers 0 Rochdale (III) 2 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 3 Swansea City 1 Wycombe Wanderers (III) 1 Nottingham Forest (II) 4 Burnley (II) 3 Barnet (IV) 2 AET Cardiff City (II) 5 Huddersfield Town (III) 3 AET Brighton (II) 1 Sunderland 0 AET
Bristol Rovers (IV) 1 Watford (II) 1 AET Bristol Rovers win 4-2 on penalties. (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.