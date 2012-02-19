(repeats fixing typo in first para)
By Mike Collett
STEVENAGE, England Feb 19 Favourites
Tottenham Hotspur stumbled on the road to Wembley when League
One (third tier) Stevenage held them to a 0-0 draw in a
surprisingly tight FA Cup fifth-round tie at their tiny
Broadhall Way ground on Sunday.
With the big top of Big Sam's American Circus across the
road visible throughout the ground, Spurs never lost their grip
on the high wire act they have been performing all season,
although their performance was more flat-footed than usual.
The nearest either side came to a goal on a bitterly cold
but sunny afternoon was midway through the second half when a
shot from Spurs' Louis Saha found the back of the Stevenage net
but was disallowed because the ball hit his team mate Scott
Parker, standing offside, before it crossed the line.
The home side, who caused an FA Cup upset when they knocked
out Premier League Newcastle United two seasons ago, became only
the fourth team to prevent Spurs from scoring in a domestic
match this season.
Their manager Gary Smith has only been in the job for 25
days.
"We deserved that in the end, we were organised, and played
well and its great to still be in the FA Cup at this stage,"
Smith told reporters.
They stayed totally focused and deserved their
money-spinning replay at White Hart Lane on March 7 after a
truly gutsy performance.
The winners will host Bolton Wanderers in the
quarter-finals.
"I was relieved at the end, but it was the sort of game I
expected," Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said. "We were
taking nothing for granted, lots of teams from the lower
divisions have knocked out top teams before.
"They didn't let us play our normal game today, but I am
looking forward to the replay."
In a physical but sporting match, Stevenage's best effort
came after 61 minutes when Joel Byrom fired a swerving
long-range shot that went just inches over Carlo Cudicini's bar.
Spurs, riding high in third place in the Premier League and
chasing a Champions League spot, were thwarted by a well
organised Stevenage defence marshalled by Ronnie Henry, whose
grandfather Ron was a member of the great Spurs side which won
the FA Cup and League double in 1961.
MANY LINKS
Ronnie himself had a spell at Spurs but never made the first
team, one of the many links between Stevenage and Tottenham
dating back to the 1940s when the satellite town was first
developed following World War Two.
Many people who live in Stevenage are Spurs fans and the
clubs have regularly played friendlies but this was their first
competitive meeting.
Although Redknapp made six changes to his side from the one
that beat Newcastle United 5-0 in the Premier League last week,
he also showed Stevenage plenty of respect.
He fielded a strong starting lineup with a three-man central
defence of Michael Dawson, Younes Kaboul and Ryan Nelsen, making
his full debut.
It was a shrewd move too as the underdogs tested Spurs with
high balls into the heart of their defence in the early
stages with Chris Beardsley proving a handful for the defenders
on the bumpy pitch.
Spurs largely dominated possession but created few scoring
chances. Apart from Saha's disallowed effort, Dawson went
closest for the eight-times FA Cup winners with a powerful 38th-
minute header which Michael Bostwick cleared off the line.
