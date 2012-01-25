Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 25 English League Cup semi-final second leg summaries on Wednesday. Liverpool 2 Steven Gerrard 40pen, Craig Bellamy 74 Manchester City 2 Nigel de Jong 31, Edin Dzeko 67 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,590 Liverpool win 3-2 on aggregate. - - -
Played on Tuesday Cardiff City (II) 1 Anthony Gardner 7og Crystal Palace (II) 0 Red card: Patrick McCarthy 78 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,652 Cardiff City win 3-1 on penalties after 1-1 aggregate draw.
- - -
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.