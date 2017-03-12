Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur 6 Christian Eriksen 31, Son Heung-Min 41,54,90+2, Dele Alli 72, Vincent Janssen 80 Millwall (III) 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,137 - - - Saturday, March 11 Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 45+1, Olivier Giroud 53, Luke Waterfall 58og, Alexis Sanchez 72, Aaron Ramsey 75 Lincoln City (V) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,454 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2 David Silva 3, Sergio Aguero 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,228 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.