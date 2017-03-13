March 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Monday
Monday, March 13
Chelsea 1 N'Golo Kante 51
Manchester United 0
Red Card: Ander Herrera 35
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Sunday, March 12
Tottenham Hotspur 6 Christian Eriksen 31, Son Heung-Min 41,54,90+2, Dele Alli 72, Vincent Janssen 80
Millwall (III) 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,137
- - -
Saturday, March 11
Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 45+1, Olivier Giroud 53, Luke Waterfall 58og, Alexis Sanchez 72, Aaron Ramsey 75
Lincoln City (V) 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,454
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Manchester City 2 David Silva 3, Sergio Aguero 67
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,228
- - -