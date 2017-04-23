UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 71, Alexis Sanchez 101 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 62 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 85,725 - - - Saturday, April 22 Chelsea 4 Willian 5,43pen, Eden Hazard 75, Nemanja Matic 80 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 18, Dele Alli 52 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 86,355 - - -
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.