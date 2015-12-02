Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 2
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 1
Liverpool 6 Daniel Sturridge 25,29, Divock Origi 45,68,86, Jordon Ibe 73
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 31,592
- - -
Tuesday, December 1
Manchester City 4 Wilfried Bony 11, Kelechi Iheanacho 77, Kevin De Bruyne 82,87
Hull City (II) 1 Andrew Robertson 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,246
- - -
Middlesbrough (II) 0
Everton 2 Gerard Deulofeu 20, Romelu Lukaku 28
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,628
- - -
Stoke City 2 Ibrahim Afellay 30, Phil Bardsley 75
Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,779
- - -