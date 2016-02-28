Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English League Cup Final match on Sunday Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 83 Manchester City 1 Fernandinho 49 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 86,206 Penalty Shootout: 1-3 - - -
JAKARTA, April 12 A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional soccer in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus.