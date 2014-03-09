March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Manchester City 1 Samir Nasri 68
Wigan Athletic (II) 2 Jordi Gomez 27pen, James Perch 47
- - -
Hull City 3 Curtis Davies 68, David Meyler 72, Matty Fryatt 77
Missed penalty: Sone Aluko 35
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,047
- - -
Sheffield United (III) 2 Ryan Flynn 65, John Brayford 67
Charlton Athletic (II) 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,048
- - -
Saturday, March 8
Arsenal 4 Mesut Ozil 7, Mikel Arteta 68pen, Olivier Giroud 83,85
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 32
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,719
- - -