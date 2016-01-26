Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Liverpool 0 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 45+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,091 Penalty Shootout: 6-5 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 27 Manchester City v Everton (1945)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.